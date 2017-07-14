All In with Chris Hayes 07/14/17
All In 7/14/17
Chris Hayes discusses the day's top political news. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
All In full episodes
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Collusion's no big deal? That's what some...
New security clearance scrutiny on Jared...
Pres. Trump lawyers up on Russia... again
Did Kremlin use Trump Jr. meeting to test...
Indira Lakshmanan on Trump Jr. meeting: ...
Why we still don't know everything about...
US medic helps ISIS victims in Iraq
With ISIS defeated in Mosul, US eyes exit
US/Iraq coaltion purges ISIS from Mosul
List of Trump camp Russia contacts not normal
Russia strategy: exploit 'aligned parties'
Trump Jr Russian meeting scandal continues
Can Senate Health Bill Appease Both...
Another person in room during Trump Jr....
Trump on foreign nations: at home vs. abroad
Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: There is proof...
Veteran foreign journalist: Many Europeans...
Trump previously denied campaign had any...
Report: Kushner wants to go on offense...
Trump says 'health care is hard' as GOP...
Politics
Did Kremlin use Trump Jr. meeting to test...
Indira Lakshmanan on Trump Jr. meeting: ...
Why we still don't know everything about...
List of Trump camp Russia contacts not normal
Russia strategy: exploit 'aligned parties'
Trump Jr Russian meeting scandal continues
GOP Rep. can't rule out Trump criminal...
Trump previously denied campaign had any...
Lawrence: Trump's story on Russian lawyer...
Trump role in hacked material draws lawsuit
Russian 2016 propaganda likely needed US help
Rep. Swalwell: We will learn truth about...
NYT: Kushner downplayed Russian lawyer...
Trump: Claims of collusion 'dumbest thing...
Pence spokesman squirms on Russia question
Russian bot attack eyed for US helpers
Investigators look anew past Trump intel
Trump Russia timeline seen spring 2015: WSJ
Trump Jr. scandal sends GOP seeking new story
What everyone missed in the Donald Trump...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Another person in room during Trump Jr....
'Disturbing signs': Russia and fake news...
After a week of revelations, what comes next?
Americans want unbiased, trusted facts:...
What we have here is a slow bleed, says...
Trump Jr.'s attorney calls NBC News to...
Fifth person in room a friend of lawyer:...
'This is jaw-dropping': Who else was in...
Divided Senate GOP unveil new health bill
Historian looks to past in discussing...
Mike Allen on what isn't normal in the...
'He made someone up': Who is Trump's 'Jim'?
Trump has to be exposed for the fraud he...
Latest Time cover on Trump Jr.: 'Red handed'
WH won't address Kushner's security clearance
Why isn't Sarah Huckabee Sanders on camera?
What is the next step for the Russia...
Trump camp may have helped Russia target...
WSJ reporting raises new Russia questions
A reporter's journey covering East Africa
Rachel Maddow
Trump Jr Russian meeting scandal continues
Russia strategy: exploit 'aligned parties'
List of Trump camp Russia contacts not normal
On Assignment with Richard Engel, 10pm Friday
Trump lawyer meltdown raises concern
Russian 2016 propaganda likely needed US help
Trump role in hacked material draws lawsuit
Trump Jr. scandal sends GOP seeking new story
Trump Russia timeline seen spring 2015: WSJ
Investigators look anew past Trump intel
Pence spokesman squirms on Russia question
Russian bot attack eyed for US helpers
Senate GOP to try health care/tax bill again
Trump Jr Russia meeting jeopardizes Kushner
Trump Jr. story 'not closed by any measure'
Trump Jr. puts his father at more legal risk
Russia enjoying great success with Trump
Trump Jr. scandal hurts White House, US image
NYT: Trump Jr told of Russian campaign help
Trump collusion questions gain in specificity