All In 7/13/17

Trump lawyer e-mail meltdown raises questions of competence
5 hours 6 min ago
Lewandowski: Notion of Trump campaign, Russia collusion is 'preposterous'
8 hours 56 min ago
Kushner revises security docs, adding more than 100 names
6 hours 52 min ago
Revised Senate health bill keeps deep Medicaid cuts
6 hours 41 min ago
Chris Hayes: Why Kellyanne Conway said 'yet'
5 hours 52 min ago
Donald Trump knows what 'a lot of people don’t know'
Joy Reid: Trump can make Republicans accept anything
Rep. Swalwell: We will learn truth about Trump & Russia
Trump: Trump Jr.'s meeting 'standard in politics'
Trump tells French First Lady she's 'in such good shape'

