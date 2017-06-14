All In with Chris Hayes 06/14/17

All In 6/14/17

Chris Hayes discusses the day's top political news. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Special counsel investigating Kushner’s business dealings
11 hours 33 min ago
Pence hires private lawyer for Russia probe
12 hours 19 min ago
Trump admin takes Lawrence's advice to 'lawyer up'
8 hours 44 min ago
Deputy AG's perplexing statement on media reports
8 hours 33 min ago
Matthews: If Trump's innocent, he needs to stop acting guilty
10 hours 51 min ago
Republicans don't know what's in their own health care bill
Watch: Australian Prime Minister does Trump impression
'Witch Hunt:' Trump slams reports he's under investigation
What it means if Trump is under investigation
Ari Melber: Everything has changed for Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL