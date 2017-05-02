All In with Chris Hayes 05/02/17

All In 5/2/17

Chris Hayes discusses the day's top political news. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump administration makes mess spinning spending bill
4 hours 4 min ago
How Donald Trump could get fired
2 hours 20 min ago
Warren: We've got to be in this fight right now
5 hours 55 min ago
The GOP's pre-existing condition
4 hours 32 min ago
What's on Steve Bannon's whiteboard?
4 hours 22 min ago
Can Congress whip airline industry into shape?
Manchin to Trump: Constituents will know who took ACA away
Can Democrats take back the House in 2018?
Greta: The end of our nation’s nightmare...six years later
Maddow: Trump admin. shows the art of 'failing up'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL