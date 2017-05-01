All In with Chris Hayes 05/01/17

All In 5/1/17

Chris Hayes discusses the day's top political news. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP Rep: ‘All signs are positive’ they have health care votes
6 hours 53 min ago
Trump invites 'popular' Philippine pres. to White House
3 hours 29 min ago
Fox News head Bill Shine resigns amid harassment scandals
3 hours 14 min ago
Trump on wiretapping claims: ‘I don’t stand by anything’
7 hours 37 min ago
Rep. Engel blasts Trump over Duterte invite
5 hours 54 min ago
Trump re-election campaign already spending big
What is the Democratic Party’s identity beyond opposing Trump?
MaddowBlog: Trump flubs own history test on Andrew Jackson and the Civil War
Students face ‘lunch shaming’ over unpaid meals
Erin Brockovich’s new fight: Toxins at military bases

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL