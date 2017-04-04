All In with Chris Hayes 04/04/17
All In 4/4/17
Chris Hayes discusses the day's top political news.
All In 4/4/17
Ivanka Trump: When I disagree with my...
Secy. Tillerson's shocking statement after...
Fmr. U.S. Ambassador on Syria: Trump's...
One month since Trump made unfounded Obama...
Rep. Speier on Russia investigation: Some...
Trump tested by dictators while focused on...
Advertisers dump O'Reilly amid sexual...
Lawrence to Bill O'Reilly: Sue me too
Scandalized Trump camp pushes distraction
Trump hides signing of unpopular legislation
Maddow obtains apparent EPA regulation memos
Rep. Schiff: WH will continue to interfere...
Merkley digs in for anti-Gorsuch all-nighter
Trump: 'I Had the Support of... Almost...
Wilkerson on Trump Foreign Policy 'Amateurs'
Congratulations to the Tar Heels!
Holt: It's a time of rising tension on...
Greta: The Injustice of Unequal Pay
Rep. Heck on Trump-Russia: There's so much...
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Politics
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Rachel Maddow
