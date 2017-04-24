All In with Chris Hayes 04/24/17

All In 4/24/17

Chris Hayes discusses the day's top political news. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senator: If gov't shuts down, 'It's on Donald Trump'
17 hours 19 min ago
MaddowBlog: The pipeline between cable news and the Trump WH
9 hours 49 min ago
The Senate's slow moving Russia investigation
6 hours 7 min ago
Matthews: Democrats blame Comey for HRC loss
7 hours 20 min ago
New Orleans begins removal of Confederate monuments
4 hours 46 min ago
The Trump bait and switch
The government's Mar-a-Lago ad
As shutdown looms, Trump focuses on border wall
Did Trump have an impact in French election?
Ret. Admiral compares threat of N. Korea to ‘Ghostbusters’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL