All In with Chris Hayes 04/20/17

All In 4/20/17

Chris Hayes discusses the day's top political news. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

French officers shot, one fatally, on Paris' famed Champs-Elysees
Excess Trump inauguration cash pairs with donor access
5 hours 41 min ago
Matthews on N. Korea: This could get dangerous
6 hours 42 min ago
Shocking video shows arrest of 10-year-old with autism
8 hours 6 min ago
Chaffetz's 'courageous' endorsement of Trump
6 hours 14 min ago
Trump calls Canada a disgrace over dairy industry policies
Clinton campaign responds to 'sensationalized' tell-all book
Maddow: DeVos' brother met with Russian officials
Cardin: Trump's foreign policy has no 'coordinated strategy'
MaddowBlog: Sessions seems to forget that Hawaii is a state

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL