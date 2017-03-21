All In with Chris Hayes 03/21/17

All In 3/21/17

Chris Hayes discusses the day's top political news. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Chris Matthews: Vote 'nay' on Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS
5 hours 2 min ago
Trump breaks his 'buy American' promise
4 hours 17 min ago
Massie: GOP leadership is misleading Trump on health bill
6 hours 52 min ago
Ivanka Trump is getting a West Wing office
4 hours 12 min ago
GOP Rep explains why he'll vote "no" on GOP health bill
7 hours 56 min ago
Remember when Trump slammed Clinton on FBI probe?
Morning Joe: 'Yesterday was a turning point in this story'
John Dean: White House is 'in a cover up mode'
Spicer remarks fly 'into the face of facts'
Maddow: Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL