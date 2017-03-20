All In with Chris Hayes 03/20/17

All In 3/20/17

FBI Director shoots down Trump's wiretap claim
7 hours 24 min ago
GOP hatching last-minute fix to Trumpcare
5 hours 54 min ago
Sesame Street has been mocking Trump since the ‘80s
5 hours 42 min ago
GOP Rep.: I haven't heard evidence Trump was wiretapped
7 hours 1 min ago
Spicer tries distancing Trump from members of his campaign team
Will Democrats filibuster Neil Gorsuch?
Chris: A lot of traffic in Trump world goes to Moscow
Rep. Quigley hints at immunity in Trump-Russia probe
Trump approval at record low: 'Just self destruction'
Trump's SCOTUS pick pitches himself as mainstream judge

