All In 3/14/17

WATCH: Exclusive look at Trump's 2005 tax return
3 hours 47 min ago
Trump paid $38 million in 2005 federal income tax
Warren: GOP health care bill 'punch in the gut'
4 hours 21 min ago
Maddow: Trump's tax returns are 'obtainable'
3 hours 32 min ago
Meet Wayne Track -- Rex Tillerson's alter ego
4 hours 31 min ago
Trump and the GOP not a match made in heaven
GOP Rep. defends huge cuts to Medicaid
Health care debate rages across America
Shaheen: GOP unwilling to work with Dems on health care
