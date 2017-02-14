All In with Chris Hayes 02/14/17

All In 2/14/17

Chris Hayes discusses the day's top political news.

NYT: Trump camp and Russian intel officials in repeated contact
4 hours 52 min ago
Pence told about DOJ warning on Flynn 15 days after WH
9 hours 7 min ago
Howard Dean: Trump is in 'deep trouble'
7 hours 36 min ago
McCaskill on Flynn: The double standard is stunning
6 hours 55 min ago
Col. Wilkerson on NSC in disarray: 'It's a disaster'
5 hours 42 min ago
Glenn Thrush: Spicer's timeline 'sloppy and implausible'
McCain: Answers needed on Trump's ties to Russia
Rep.: House GOP 'wrong' to stay silent on Russia
GOP rep. on Flynn: Cover-up is worse than the crime
Joe: This is a White House in chaos, and a storm is coming

