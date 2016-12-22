All In with Chris Hayes 12/22/16

All In 12/22/16

Chris Hayes discusses the day's top political news. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Michael Moore's 5-point plan for 2017 (and Trump)
1 day 9 hours ago
NBC: Actress Carrie Fisher suffers heart attack
Joe: Democratic Party has ‘collapsed’
23 hours 5 min ago
Trump on Nukes: ‘Let it be an arms race’
1 day 52 min ago
Berlin terror suspect killed in Italy
1 day 1 hour ago
What Trump might not expect once in office
An inauguration free of A-list celebrities
Spicer: This will be 'a different presidency'
Conway: Trump is putting the world 'on notice'
Maddow: Ethics questions loom over Rep. Price

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL