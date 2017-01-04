All In with Chris Hayes 01/04/17

All In 1/4/17

Dems tell GOP: Don't 'Make America Sick Again'
5 hours 41 min ago
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
4 hours 47 min ago
Sen. GOPers prepared to kill special Russia hacking probe
Sources: Sen. Coats is Trump's leading DNI candidate
10 hours 30 min ago
200,000 expected at Women's March on Washington
6 hours 8 min ago
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
If Obamacare is repealed, what replaces it?
Senate sets confirmation hearings for next week
Schumer: Dems will resist Trump on 'stolen' SCOTUS seat
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate

