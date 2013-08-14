Click3: You’re my click 1, 2 and 3

1. Sit down, Ryan Gosling, there’s a new Feminist Ryan Gosling in town. And it’s Chris Hayes.

2. Mazel tov to Sam Horowitz, whose Bar Mitzvah become a YouTube sensation. What an entrance, right?

3. Ever wanted to visit Europe’s magnificent landmarks? Can’t quite make it? Supplement your wanderlust with Director Luke Shepard look into Europe’s finest architecture.

NIGHTVISION from Luke Shepard on Vimeo.