03/13/17

WV coal miner on why he voted for Trump

Philip Lucion, a West Virginia coal miner, explains to Chris Hayes why he voted for Donald Trump, and why he expects Trump to keep his promises on health care and jobs. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

