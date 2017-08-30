All In with Chris Hayes 08/30/17

Would Chris Hayes get 1 hit in a full baseball season?

Thing 1/Thing 2: Diehard Cubs fan Hayes got a meticulously researched (and encouraging!) answer to the question he thinks about often. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Mueller teaming up with NY Atty. General
2 hours 3 min ago
Rather: Trump runs the risk of being irrelevant
1 hour 41 min ago
Trump vows 'real tax reform for everyday Americans'
3 hours 49 min ago
How federal flood insurance made Harvey even worse
1 hour 27 min ago
Could Trump issue pardons in Russia probe?
2 hours 27 min ago
Death toll climbs to 21 as Harvey blasts coast
3 hours 4 min ago
Ivanka ditches equal-pay initiative despite campaigning for it
3 hours 27 min ago
Focus group blasts Trump as 'unfit'
2 hours 40 min ago
As Congress returns, what's next on Capitol Hill?
Pastor Joel Osteen defends church's response to Harvey

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL