Wilkerson: Trump acting like he's negotiating a casino deal

'We need to curb this president, who seems to think he’s negotiating the Taj Mahal or some other casino with Steve Wynn,' says Col. Lawrence Wilkerson about Trump’s actions with regard to North Korea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

