All In with Chris Hayes 02/14/17

Col. Wilkerson on NSC in disarray: 'It's a disaster'

Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson, former chief of staff at the State Department, responds to the resignation of Michael Flynn as National Security Advisor. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Pence told about DOJ warning on Flynn 15 days after WH
4 hours 34 min ago
WH: Trump informed weeks ago about Flynn misleading VP
8 hours 12 min ago
Howard Dean: Trump is in 'deep trouble'
3 hours 3 min ago
Glenn Thrush: Spicer's timeline 'sloppy and implausible'
7 hours 37 min ago
McCain: Answers needed on Trump's ties to Russia
10 hours 1 min ago
Rep.: House GOP 'wrong' to stay silent on Russia
GOP rep. on Flynn: Cover-up is worse than the crime
Joe: This is a White House in chaos, and a storm is coming
The timeline leading up to Flynn's resignation
VP Pence was a driver of Flynn's exit

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL