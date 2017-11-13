All In with Chris Hayes 11/13/17

WikiLeaks and Trump Jr. traded direct messages during the...

The Atlantic's Julia Ioffe reports on messages sent between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks on Twitter during the presidential campaign, which continued even on election day. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WikiLeaks, Trump Jr. traded messages during campaign
1 hour 32 min ago
Judicial nominee didn’t disclose wife is White House lawyer
1 hour 30 min ago
Trump Jr. was in contact with Wikileaks: report
3 hours 38 sec ago
Ted Cruz pulls support for Roy Moore
3 hours 22 min ago
What is Facebook's global agenda?
1 hour 57 min ago
Moore taking page from Trump playbook as scandal grows
Trump's strongman adoration continues with Duterte event
New accuser says Moore assaulted her when she was 16
Trump slammed for trusting Putin over U.S. intel
Chris Matthews: We need leaders with empathy

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL