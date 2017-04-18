All In with Chris Hayes 04/18/17
Why is Trump propping up an autocrat?
Trump's congratulatory call to Turkish president Recep Erdoğan makes a lot more sense when you hear what he told Steve Bannon. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Why is Trump propping up an autocrat?
Fleet Trump sent to Korea not actually there
US targets N Korean missiles before launch
Trump ignores oppression in call to Erdogan
The dangers of lauding Trump's aggression
Expert: N. Korea's failed missile test ...
Former FBI Agent Warns of Underplaying N...
Is tough talk against North Korea helpful?
Marine Le Pen's more 'subtle, dangerous'...
WH shows 'strong diplomacy' with China on...
VP Pence Visits DMZ
North Korea’s show of force takes center...
Trump confusion is not evolution: Dan Rather
Trump North Korea brinkmanship a huge risk
Trump skimps on policy while blowing stuff up
Pentagon releases footage of Afghan bomb...
Afghan bombing an attempt to intimidate?
Ignatius: Trump becoming credible foreign...
British intel spotted Trump camp Russia ties
U.S. Drops Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb on...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
World News on msnbc
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Matthews: Trump obsessed with Georgia...
Matthews: Georgia is on my mind
Facebook Grapples With Dark Side of Live...
Is Trump Actually Immune From Rally...
Facebook Killing Suspect Steve Stephens...
Norquist: Tax Reform Will Be Easier to...
David Cay Johnston: No Reason to Believe...
Atlanta mayor says Ossoff win is within reach
Professor predicts Trump impeachment 'very...
Polls show Trump exhausts supporters and...
NYT writer goes to Russia to learn about...
Republicans face voter anger over Trump...
Polls spell trouble for Trump 89 days into...
Trump loses ground in key character traits...
GOP lawmakers deal with heckling...
Trump on North Korea: I hope things work...
Democrat has Trump worried in Georgia...
Trump team's mixed messages on North Korea
Trump faces new resistance and low poll...
US targets N Korean missiles before launch
Politics
CIA's Pompeo blasts Wikileaks that...
British intel spotted Trump camp Russia ties
Trump says the dollar's too strong & it's...
Second fmr Trump aide files as foreign agent
Candidate Trump: NATO is obsolete, Pres....
Is there a Trump Doctrine? President now...
Trump retracts a key campaign promise
Swalwell: Page's Russia ties worth examining
FISA warrant targeted fmr Trump advisor: WaPo
Who is Trump aide Sebastian Gorka?
FBI granted FISA warrant to monitor Carter...
Spammer's arrest eyed for Trump Russia ties
Rep. Speier on Russia investigation: Some...
One month since Trump made unfounded Obama...
Rice a convenient foil for desperate Trump
FBI's Trump investigation proceeds despite...
Trump campaign rhetoric aligned with...
Clearer picture of Russian 'active...
White House meddling threatens Trump...
Flynn Immunity Request 'A Grave and...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Trump loses ground in key character traits...
Atlanta mayor says Ossoff win is within reach
Professor predicts Trump impeachment 'very...
Dems seek surprise victory in special...
Vanity Fair looks at state of the ...
Polls show Trump exhausts supporters and...
NYT writer goes to Russia to learn about...
Republicans face voter anger over Trump...
Polls spell trouble for Trump 89 days into...
Joe: Why would we exit the Paris agreement?
Is tough talk against North Korea helpful?
Marine Le Pen's more 'subtle, dangerous'...
Gorsuch to hear first case as SCOTUS justice
Why new WH log policy is 'ethically...
Trump backtracks on transparency with WH logs
Steve Bannon hastens his own demise
Dems look for special election upset in...
WH shows 'strong diplomacy' with China on...
The lessons to be learned from Passover...
Breaking down Trump's week of shifts
Rachel Maddow
Sanders rallies with Dems to take red seats
Real Trump deportation plan seen in arrests
Trump ignores oppression in call to Erdogan
US targets N Korean missiles before launch
Trump skimps on policy while blowing stuff up
Trump North Korea brinkmanship a huge risk
Erratic Trump unbeholden to past declarations
British intel spotted Trump camp Russia ties
ICE targets mother of four for deportation
Arkansas plans blitz of prisoner executions
US already has troops on the ground in Syria
Tillerson fails to defend US journalist
Second fmr Trump aide files as foreign agent
FISA warrant targeted fmr Trump advisor: WaPo
Swalwell: Page's Russia ties worth examining
White House ineptitude shown in its spokesman
Trump White House Syria policy indiscernible
Spammer's arrest eyed for Trump Russia ties
Trump seals deal on new SCOTUS standard
Trump gives up on tax overhaul plan