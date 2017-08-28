All In with Chris Hayes 08/28/17

Why Houston wasn't ready for a big hurricane like Harvey

Sprawl and a quick pace of development make it hard for Houston to be prepared for natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller asking if Trump tried to hide purpose of 2016 meeting
2 hours 9 min ago
Collusion or corruption? Debate over new Trump Tower Moscow emails
2 hours 52 min ago
More administration officials breaking with Trump
1 hour 29 min ago
Trump stands by Joe Arpaio pardon
4 hours 4 min ago
Texas Rep. on Harvey: Unlike anything I've ever seen
1 hour 47 min ago
Cruz explains Harvey aid request despite Sandy 'no' vote
Harvey brings catastrophic flooding to Houston area
Joe: Arpaio a 'thug' and his pardon could haunt Trump
MaddowBlog: Fresh details add context to Trump-Russia
Trump biz sought Moscow deal during campaign: Report

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL