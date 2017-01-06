All In with Chris Hayes 01/06/17

Who's going to pay for the wall? You are.

Donald Trump promised since day one of his campaign to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it. Now, he and House Republicans have a plan to make the American taxpayers foot the bill and demand reimbursement from Mexico later. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

