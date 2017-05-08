All In with Chris Hayes 05/08/17

Who is Michael Flynn?

The decorated military veteran rose rapidly through the army intelligence ranks, becoming director of the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2012 - and then getting fired two years later. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

NYT: Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation
Israel was source of Intel Trump shared with Russia, sources say
GOP Sen: It's ''weird' Trump disclosed to Russians
FLASHBACK: Trump blasted Clinton over classified info
Joe to Paul Ryan: 'It's not enough to attack the media'
Here's how US allies are reacting to Trump intel disclosure
Schumer demands that WH release transcripts of Lavrov meeting
Maddow: There's little precedent for Trump's reported disclosure to Russians
White House defends Trump after intel bombshell
WaPo: Trump revealed classified info in Russia meeting

