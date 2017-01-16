All In with Chris Hayes 01/16/17

WH official: Press corps is 'opposition party'

New York Magazine columnist Jonathan Chait joins Chris Hayes to discuss the new dynamic between the president-elect and the press. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawsuit: Trump violated Constitution
8 hours 50 min ago
Fmr. CIA Director: Trump engaged in ‘self-obsession’ at CIA memorial
2 hours 18 min ago
How can Dems use energy from women’s marches?
2 hours 45 min ago
John McCain: 'Serious mistake' to pull out from TPP
7 hours 21 min ago
Trump's weekend: 'The show has begun really badly'
14 hours 20 min ago
President Trump signs executive action to pull out of TPP
8 hours 34 min ago
Amb. Eisen: We will seek Trump's tax return in lawsuit
MaddowBlog: Why the crowd size for Trump's inaugural matters
Sen. McCaskill: I will be voting against Betsy DeVos
Conway: WH gave ‘alternative facts’ on inauguration crowd

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL