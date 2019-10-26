MSNBC
Listen
Watch
News
TODAY
Rachel Maddow
Morning Joe
Deadline: WH
MTP Daily
The Beat
All In
Hardball
Last Word
11th Hour
Share this —
Search
Featured Shows
Morning Joe
Weekdays 6AM ET
Hardball
Weeknights 7PM ET
All In
Weeknights 8PM ET
Rachel Maddow
Weeknights 9PM ET
Last Word
Weeknights 10PM ET
11th Hour
Weeknights 11PM ET
Deadline WH
Weekdays 4PM ET
MTP Daily
Weekdays 5PM ET
The Beat
Weeknights 6PM ET
AM Joy
Weekends 10 AM ET
More
Listen Live
TV Schedule
Watch Live
More Shows
Morning Joe First Look
MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle
MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson
Velshi & Ruhle
Andrea Mitchell Reports
MSNBC Live with Katy Tur
MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin
MSNBC Live with Ali Velshi
MSNBC Live with Alex Witt
UP with David Gura
PoliticsNation
Kasie DC
MSNBC Documentaries
Follow msnbc
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
All In
Unpaid bills pile up in the wake of Trump rallies
06:44
Share this -
copied
The Trump campaign is refusing to pay bills owed to cities all across the country.
Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
BEST OF MSNBC
Play All
All In
Unpaid bills pile up in the wake of Trump rallies
The Beat with Ari
Ari Melber: Evidence points to AG Barr abusing law enforcement powers
The Beat with Ari
'Unhinged' Trump 'needs to shut up': GOP chaos amid impeachment fury
The Beat with Ari
More ‘smoke’? Mounting evidence against Giuliani could lead to widened probe
The Beat with Ari
Master P defends Meghan Markle and talks business and Rap Snacks on MSNBC
Andrea Mitchell Reports
Barack Obama pays tribute to the late Rep. Elijah Cummings: 'Being a strong man includes being kind'
Play All