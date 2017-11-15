All In with Chris Hayes 11/15/17

Two more women come forward with allegations against Moore

Both women say they were approached by Moore when they worked at an Alabama mall. One of the girls was still in high school and claims Moore called her at school to ask her for a date. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Democrats introduce articles of impeachment against Trump
1 hour 51 min ago
Schiff: If Sessions replaces Moore, Russia probe is in play
2 hours 18 min ago
Watch Trump's 'Rubio moment'
1 hour 36 min ago
Alabama Sec. of State John Merrill still supporting Moore
2 hours 18 min ago
Ifill: Trump’s judicial picks are 'unqualified'
2 hours 14 min ago
MIke Pence's 3 Russia defenses
Matthews: Trump came home from Asia empty handed
Tur: Trump's tactics with special counsel are 'desperate'
AL.com reporter talks latest Roy Moore accusers
Roy Moore's Attorney disputes yearbook handwriting

