All In with Chris Hayes 07/06/17

Trying to grasp the trajectory of gun violence in Chicago

MSNBC National Reporter Trymaine Lee heads back to Chicago and realizes that to understand why there are so many shootings in Chicago, you first have to understand how there are so many shootings. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

