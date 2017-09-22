All In with Chris Hayes 09/22/17

Trump versus North Korea

The dangerous escalation in the war of words between President Trump and the leader of North Korea. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McCain against Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal
3 hours 28 min ago
Donald Trump's 'Strange' endorsement
1 hour 53 min ago
Feds inform 21 states they were targeted by Russian hackers
4 hours 26 min ago
Trump calls Russia investigation a hoax
3 hours 44 min ago
Tom Price under investigation for charter jet scandal
2 hours 23 min ago
Matthews: If GOP passes repeal, 21 million will blame them
2 hours 46 min ago
Comey insider: Fmr. FBI Director 'very concerned' about Trump's behavior
4 hours 6 min ago
Does America 'listen' less in age of Trump?
How Jimmy Kimmel impacts the health care debate
Trump travels to Alabama as Senate race heats up

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL