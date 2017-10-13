All In with Chris Hayes 10/13/17

Trump undermines another Obama achievement, the Iran deal

Much like his efforts to derail Obamacare, Donald Trump's actions today keep the Iran deal in place, at least for now - while undermining yet another of President Barack Obama's signature achievements. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NBC: Manafort had $60M relationship with Russian oligarch
Mueller team interviewed Reince Priebus
3 hours 18 min ago
Matthews: Trump is throwing millions under the bus
1 hour 38 min ago
Trump heats up rhetoric on North Korea
2 hours 21 min ago
Trump threatens to cancel Iran Nuclear Deal
Trump takes new steps to unravel Obamacare
3 hours 38 min ago
Panetta: Trump's Iran deal speech is 'a terrible mistake'
3 hours 42 min ago
Does Trump know he’s the President of the U.S. Virgin Islands?
4 hours 44 min ago
Rep. Black to Sen GOP: 'Give us something' on health care
Iran deal negotiator says Trump speech "muddled mess"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL