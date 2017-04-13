All In with Chris Hayes 04/13/17

Trump threatens to force Democrats to negotiate on Obamacare

The President told the Wall Street Journal he may try and force Democrats to the negotiating table by threatening to withhold government payments to insurers. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

U.S. may launch strike if N. Korea reaches for nuclear trigger
Chris: Trump's troublinig choice of words
2 hours 30 min ago
Mar-a-Lago kitchen hit with 13 health code violations
1 hour 46 min ago
Roger Stone: Bannon is "alone" in the White House
6 hours 11 min ago
U.S. drops largest non-nuclear bomb on ISIS target
9 hours 39 min ago
Panetta: It's not Trump's military
Did FBI & CIA ignore warning signs of Trump's Russia ties?
MaddowBlog: Trump is still learning what most already know
MaddowBlog: GOP rep asks wrong question at town hall
Lawrence: The madman is still loose in the White House

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL