All In with Chris Hayes 11/15/17

Trump takes two water breaks in one speech

Donald Trump made fun of Marco Rubio for his infamous water bottle moment, but today the president had to stop twice mid-speech to wet his whistle. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Democrats introduce articles of impeachment against Trump
1 hour 52 min ago
Schiff: If Sessions replaces Moore, Russia probe is in play
2 hours 19 min ago
Watch Trump's 'Rubio moment'
1 hour 37 min ago
Alabama Sec. of State John Merrill still supporting Moore
2 hours 20 min ago
Ifill: Trump’s judicial picks are 'unqualified'
2 hours 15 min ago
MIke Pence's 3 Russia defenses
Matthews: Trump came home from Asia empty handed
Tur: Trump's tactics with special counsel are 'desperate'
AL.com reporter talks latest Roy Moore accusers
Roy Moore's Attorney disputes yearbook handwriting

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL