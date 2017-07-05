All In with Chris Hayes 07/05/17

Trump’s trolls go on the attack

When reporters report, the death threats follow. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

44 states refuse to comply with Trump voter fraud panel
6 hours 12 min ago
Haley condemns N. Korea's 'reckless' missile launch
Indiana GOP's call for Obamacare horror stories backfires
3 hours 14 min ago
Matthews: We want an end to Putin's behavior
3 hours 43 min ago
Can Chris Christie fall any further?
2 hours 55 min ago
Outrage over NPR Declaration of Independence tweets
Some Republicans avoiding constituents on health care
Fmr. Amb.: Trump needs diplomacy strategy, 'not just a tweet'
6 hours 37 min ago
Virginia Gov: Trump campaign rhetoric 'has hit reality'
6 hours 7 min ago
What are U.S. military options with North Korea?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL