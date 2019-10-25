MSNBC
Listen
Watch
News
TODAY
Rachel Maddow
Morning Joe
Deadline: WH
MTP Daily
The Beat
All In
Hardball
Last Word
11th Hour
Share this —
Search
Featured Shows
Morning Joe
Weekdays 6AM ET
Hardball
Weeknights 7PM ET
All In
Weeknights 8PM ET
Rachel Maddow
Weeknights 9PM ET
Last Word
Weeknights 10PM ET
11th Hour
Weeknights 11PM ET
Deadline WH
Weekdays 4PM ET
MTP Daily
Weekdays 5PM ET
The Beat
Weeknights 6PM ET
AM Joy
Weekends 10 AM ET
More
Listen Live
TV Schedule
Watch Live
More Shows
Morning Joe First Look
MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle
MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson
Velshi & Ruhle
Andrea Mitchell Reports
MSNBC Live with Katy Tur
MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin
MSNBC Live with Ali Velshi
MSNBC Live with Alex Witt
UP with David Gura
PoliticsNation
Kasie DC
MSNBC Documentaries
Follow msnbc
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
All In
Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani is shopping around for lawyers
06:00
Share this -
copied
Ali Velshi takes a look at the growing case that Rudy Giuliani could face indictment.
Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
BEST OF MSNBC
Play All
All In
The Fox News effect on Trump's base
The Beat with Ari
'Bizarre web': Trump attorney Giuliani hunts for personal attorney
The Beat with Ari
'Fear': Dems going public with 'damning' impeachment evidence on Trump
The Beat with Ari
'Death wish': Trump co-author says 'self-destructive' Trump fuels impeachment with 'impulsive' behavior
MTP Daily
The clock is ticking for Democrats on impeachment. Here's a list of what they have to do by February.
The Beat with Ari
Master P on mentoring Snoop Dogg and business lessons from Rap Snacks to Ramen
Play All