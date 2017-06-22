All In with Chris Hayes 06/22/17

Trump properties flourishing after Trump's many visits

The President has spent a full quarter of his presidency visiting Trump properties – and it’s been a huge boon to the Trump Organization’s bottom line. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Senate GOP unveils healthcare bill, faces backlash
2 hours 44 min ago
Trump: I did not record conversations with Comey
8 hours 42 min ago
Markey: Trump ‘can’t stop’ demeaning the presidency
3 hours 41 min ago
Nancy Pelosi in trouble with the Democrats?
2 hours 9 min ago
Economists spar over financial impact of Senate health bill
3 hours 20 min ago
President Trump's approval rating similar to campaign Trump
Chuck: Why Trump's tape announcement today isn't a surprise
Collins: I can't support bill that takes health insurance away
MaddowBlog: With the health care system threatened, Obama speaks up
Police arrest anti-Trumpcare protesters on Capitol Hill

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL