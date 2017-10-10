All In with Chris Hayes 10/10/17

Trump presidency at 'lunge for nuclear football' stage

A senior Republican source tells Gabe Sherman that General Kelly and Secretary Mattis talk about what they would do if Donald Trump lunged for the nuclear football. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Russia built American rage to influence 2016 race
2 hours 3 min ago
Trump presidency at 'lunge for nuclear football' stage: Sherman
1 hour 31 min ago
WaPo: Trump's aides say his fury endangers alliances
2 hours 35 min ago
Police sting captures audio of Weinstein harassing model
7 hours 24 min ago
GOP donor won't give more money to McConnell after "failure'
2 hours 49 min ago
Julianne Moore on Weinstein scandal: I was shocked
Tim Ryan: Climate rule rollback will ‘lock’ communities in the past
Is President Trump winning the NFL debate?
Trump teases new health care executive order
Trump tweet takes aim at 'liddle' Bob Corker

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL