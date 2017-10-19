All In with Chris Hayes 10/19/17

Trump personally interviews candidates for US Attorney

Donald Trump personally interviewed a candidate for U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, who as Politico notes, “would have jurisdiction over Trump Tower and be in a position to investigate the Trump administration.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

