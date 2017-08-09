All In with Chris Hayes 08/09/17

Trump might have been watching All In last night

Thing 1/Thing 2: We know President Trump loves cable news...and just 16 minutes after this show's segment on the Alabama primary, the President tweeted his surprise endorsement in that primary for the candidate Luther Strange. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Things just got much worse for Paul Manafort
1 hour 48 min ago
Trump might have been watching All In last night
1 hour 15 min ago
EXCLUSIVE: B-1 Bombers Key to a U.S. Plan to Strike North Korean Missile Sites
Manafort raid about 'sending a message'
3 hours 38 min ago
FBI searched Paul Manafort's home
Trump's 'fire and fury' threat was improvised
After son's death, Nashville Mayor talks opioid crisis
Trump fires back at McConnell's 'excessive expectation' remark
MaddowBlog: Republican makes provocative comments about McCain's brain cancer
The deadly drug Fentanyl is just a click away

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL