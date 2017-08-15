All In with Chris Hayes 08/15/17

Trump is lying about Charlottesville, says witness

According to Rev. Traci Blackmon, who protested the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, the president was lying when he defended the behavior of the alt right marchers and blamed "both sides" for the violence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump again blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville violence
5 hours 14 min ago
Matthews: Mr. President, this wasn't the time to be impartial
2 hours 17 min ago
Momentum grows to remove Confederate monuments
1 hour 44 min ago
NBC News: WH officials stunned Trump went rogue
3 hours 15 min ago
Lieu: Trump 'intentionally enabling white supremacists'
4 hours 9 min ago
Witness to rally: Trump is lying about Charlottesville
Tech CEO defies Trump admin. demand for protester data
Howard Dean: We are a country without a president
South Carolina mayor: Trump doesn’t want to bring people together
Boston prepping for free speech rally in wake of Charlottesville

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL