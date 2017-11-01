All In with Chris Hayes 11/01/17

Trump inner circle to be interviewed by Mueller team

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team will reportedly soon interview White House Communications Director Hope Hicks and other current White House officials. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ari Melber to Zuckerberg: Whose side are you on?
2 hours 4 min ago
Federal charges filed against NYC terror suspect
4 hours 2 sec ago
Blumenthal: We’ll see more indictments soon
2 hours 55 min ago
Facebook exec: We saw pro-Russian actors on site in 2015
5 hours 59 min ago
Is Bannon advising Trump to attack Mueller?
2 hours 12 min ago
Why 'extreme vetting' can't prevent low-tech terror attacks
Is Trump using Twitter to intimidate Papadopoulos?
Lewandowski: Aide never had a Trump email address
Are Trump's comments clouding terror investigation?
Trump blames Schumer for terror suspect being in the US

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL