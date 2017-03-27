All In with Chris Hayes 03/27/17

Trump has visited Trump properties 1/3 days as President

The commander-in-chief said he was visiting his golf club last weekend for meetings – but he was spotted golfing, again. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Senator slams Trump's EPA order as a 'declaration of war'
2 hours 39 min ago
April Ryan on asking Spicer question: 'I was Roadkill'
48 min 29 sec ago
Joe Walsh: Trump didn't know contents of health bill
5 hours 6 min ago
MaddowBlog: Trump wants a Russia investigation ... directed at Clinton
3 hours 26 min ago
House Intel Chair cancels committee meetings
7 hours 19 min ago
Rep learned intel meetings canceled from 'media reports'
4 hours 46 min ago
'We are watching the cover-up to a crime'
8 hours 7 min ago
Trump son-in-law sought for Russia questions
Rep. Lieu explains why he called Trump an 'evil man'
67 days in, Pres. Trump's approval rating falls to 36%

