All In with Chris Hayes 08/02/17

Trump finally signs new Russia sanctions bill

After days of delay, President Trump signed a package of new sanctions on Russia. Rep. Ted Lieu of California, member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, weighs in. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

FBI searched Paul Manafort's home
Trump fires back at McConnell's 'excessive expectation' remark
2 hours 50 min ago
MaddowBlog: Republican makes provocative comments about McCain's brain cancer
3 hours 7 min ago
The deadly drug Fentanyl is just a click away
5 hours 43 min ago
Maddow: Trump bellicosity a frightening new variable
20 hours 25 min ago
Expert: Two insecure, inexperienced, impulsive leaders in control of destructive force
Four star general: Trump's NK threat was 'a real blunder'
Trump losing support from GOP base: poll
Fmr. Defense Secretary: North Korea is 'not suicidal'
USA Today: Trump sent private messages to Mueller

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL