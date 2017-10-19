All In with Chris Hayes 10/19/17

Trump: Federal response in Puerto Rico is 'a ten'

The president says the U.S. response to Hurricane Maria 'was better than anyone has ever seen.' The governor of Puerto Rico pointedly declines to agree. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Daily Beast: Trump aides promoted Russian propaganda
2 hours 26 min ago
What happened in Niger?
2 hours 16 min ago
Ari: Presidents Bush and Obama appear united in Trump criticism
3 hours 44 min ago
Reporter who brought down Roger Ailes speaks out
3 hours 14 min ago
Obama: This is the 21st century, not the 19th century
5 hours 5 min ago
Why Kelly was compelled to defend Trump
Rounds: GOP 'aren't going to abandon' Trump on health care
Gold Star widow: 'I just want these men to be remembered'
McCain: Lack of Niger answer may require subpoena
Senators: Trump's flip-flops on health care make him "irrelevant"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL