All In with Chris Hayes 03/16/17

Trump falls victim to McDonald's hacked tweet

Fast food aficionado Donald Trump may have been surprised to see a tweet from the McDonald's corporate account calling him a 'disgusting excuse of a President.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Ryan: Pres. Trump will have "an unconventional presidency'
5 hours 5 min ago
WH stands by wiretap claims, insists on waiting for DOJ response
Chris: Trump is making up claims that have no reality
2 hours 9 min ago
Fact-checking President Trump's interview
Trump may have leaked classified information
2 hours 49 min ago
GOP Rep.: Must keeping fighting to improve heath care bill
Greta: The much-needed diversion of March Madness
Rep. Lieu: We have a 'ridiculous' president
OMB Director: Can't ask coal miners to pay for PBS
Rand Paul says McCain makes 'strong case for term limits'

