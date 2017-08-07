All In with Chris Hayes 08/07/17

Trump crashes Bedminster wedding, as advertised

Thing 1/Thing 2: President Trump is on what he insists is a working vacation at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey, but he found time to play some golf and interact with wedding guests – as a brochure for Bedminster weddings said he would. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Blumenthal 'won't be distracted' by Trump's tweets
1 hour 27 min ago
Fake news? Trump launches ‘real news’ series
1 hour 35 min ago
North Korea pledges retaliation over new sanctions
1 hour 54 min ago
Dershowitz: My legal arguments on Trump motivated by civil liberties
3 hours 20 min ago
Is Trump losing support from his base?
2 hours 7 min ago
The U.S. is sending more Marines to Afghanistan
Is Trump ‘too old’ to change?
Trump and his allies aim to disqualify Mueller
VP's Press Secretary refuses to rule out Pence 2020 run
Baker and Schmidt: It's 'second inning of Mueller investigation'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL