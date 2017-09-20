All In with Chris Hayes 09/20/17

Trump congratulates Africa on 'tremendous' potential

Thing 1/Thing 2: In one speech, Donald Trump managed to both flub the name of an African country and congratulate the continent for all the money his wealthy friends are spending there. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Mueller requests docs from White House on Trump
3 hours 37 min ago
WaPo: Manafort offered briefings to Kremlin linked billionaire
3 hours 32 min ago
Trump cabinet member under fire for $25,000 jet charter
1 hour 51 min ago
Brokaw: Price's jet is 'outrageous example of arrogance'
1 hour 47 min ago
Kaine: GOP health plan is 'smokescreen' for Medicaid cuts
2 hours 19 min ago
Kasich on Obamacare: It’s flawed but we should fix it
100% of Puerto Rico without power after Maria
Cassidy responds to Kimmel, says bill meets his 'test'
Search continues for dozens of missing school children after quake
Neil deGrasse Tyson blasts climate change deniers in government

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL