All In with Chris Hayes 10/17/17

Trump confronted on his false claims about taxes

Thing 1/Thing 2: The president says it doesn't matter that he's not telling the truth about the U.S. being the highest taxed nation in the world - because a lot of people agree with him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

