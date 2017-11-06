All In with Chris Hayes 11/06/17

Trump breaks his own “buy American, hire American” rule

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort won visas to hire 70 foreign workers for the upcoming season – after Trump repeatedly and relentlessly promised his administration would “buy American and hire American.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia began aiding Trump 3 weeks into campaign: report
2 hours 38 min ago
Trump breaks his own “buy American, hire American” rule
1 hour 1 min ago
Gillibrand: “Outrageous” Congress done nothing on guns
1 hour 15 min ago
Chris Matthews: We are close to nuclear standoff
2 hours 21 min ago
"Paradise Papers" link Zuckerberg and Kremlin investor
2 hours 37 min ago
Wilbur Ross is the latest Trump ally with ties to Russia
Mueller closing in on Michael Flynn
Why a Flynn indictment is more damaging for Trump
TX Rep: If someone wants to kill someone they'll find a way
Fact Check: More guns won't prevent mass shootings

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL