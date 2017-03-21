All In with Chris Hayes 03/21/17
Trump breaks his 'buy American' promise
The President says pipelines must be built with American steel - but the White House confirmed the Keystone Pipeline gets an exemption. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Trump breaks his 'buy American' promise
Ivanka Trump getting a West Wing office
Brooks: AHCA vote is test of who's...
Robby Mook on the Comey effect
Chris Matthews: Vote "Nay" on Gorsuch
The art of President Trump's healthcare deal
Trump takes a fall
Senator Warner: Any leak should be...
Durbin: We are trying to give Gorsuch what...
GOP senator: Did someone in Obama WH tap...
Remember when Trump slammed Clinton on FBI...
GOP senator says Gorsuch should be...
Hayden: 'Weird' Trump-Russia coincidences...
Congressman speaks to 'convergence' of...
Why FBI investigation could take years
Spicer remarks fly 'into the face of facts'
'Yesterday was a turning point in this story'
Sen. Warner: Trump White House needs to...
White House: Former campaign boss Manafort...
Jimmy Breslin's lesson for Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Why presidents release their tax returns
Exclusive Look at Trump's 2005 Tax Return
Chris Matthews: Vote "Nay" on Gorsuch
Republican & Democrat Reps. react to House...
What it was like inside the Comey hearing
Comey speaks and the resistance comes to...
Chris Hayes on the political potency of fear
Republican & Democrat Reps. react to House...
Hearing probes Trump Russia 2016 coordination
Russia seeks parity with US on cyber-power
Did the Trump campaign collude with Russia?
The danger in letting Russia's hacking slide
Russian hacks were 'unprecedented intrusion'
Insider's view of Russia's election hacking
Combative & agitated, Spicer again defends...
Russian hackers targeted down-ballot races
Trump cites same media he attacks to...
Trump plays defense on travel ban,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham to FBI: You're about...
More questions than answers after look at...
Trump consistently evasive on taxes
Why presidents release their tax returns
Can Pres. Trump deliver on campaign health...
White House tries to change the narrative...
The Trump Equation
'Battle lines are huge' this week in DC
Reporter explains why she traveled with...
What protectionism means for US consumers
GOP congressman says Medicaid not being...
I will be asking Gorsuch 'tough' questions...
Coons: I'm hopeful Comey will help shed...
Panetta: Trump should apologize to Obama...
What Trump's low approval numbers tell us
Congressman says time for Comey to say...
How will GOP health plan appeal to Trump...
Russia payments intensify Flynn scandal
Trump's proposed cuts to State put US at risk
Trump fails again with Muslim ban in court
Trump's 2005 tax forms raise new questions
Votes expose GOP duplicity on Trump taxes
House Intel seek Flynn investigation answers
What Donald Trump's 2005 tax returns say
Presidential historian on significance of...