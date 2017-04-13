All In with Chris Hayes 04/13/17

Trump admin plans to build up deportation force

David Nakamura of the Washington Post talks about his reporting on the administration’s plans to add more detention beds for undocumented immigrants and speed up hiring of new Customs and Border Patrol officers. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

